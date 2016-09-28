The auto-rickshaw that has been engaged by the owners of the missing dog in Vijayawada on Tuesday.— PHOTO: THARUN BODA

People in Krishnalanka area of the city came across a strange campaign through an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday.

At the first sight, it appeared that auto-rickshaw was carrying an ad marketing campaign, but it was not. It was on a search mission for a pet dog. Big pictures of a black Labrador, ‘Sunny’, were pasted all around the auto-rickshaw, while the sound system blared information about it. A ‘decent’ cash prize was also on offer for the finder.

Somisetty Anil, a businessman residing in Peddivari Veedhi of Krishnalanka, lost his pet Sunny, a 3-year-old Labrador on September 22. Since then he has left no stone unturned to find it. His family members fanned out and with the help of friends and relatives, he covered almost every street in the city but failed in his mission.

It was then that he hit upon the idea of hiring the auto-rickshaw on a daily basis to play the recorded announcement of how the dog look like and sought the cooperation of people in finding it. “It was wandering on the road outside our house as it did daily when it went missing,” said Mr. Anil.

“Though it looks huge in size [2.5 feet], Sunny is always calm and friendly. It has a steel chain around the neck. We are running the campaign with the hope of Sunny being safe in the custody of someone,” he added saying the operation would be continued till Sunny was found. The dog lover’s strange campaign has been drawing the attention of the locals and the passers-by but he has failed to get any clue so far.

Yedukondalu, who was behind the wheels, said many people had noted the contact numbers and also taken the pictures of the dog.