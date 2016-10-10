On a mission to promote ghazals and peace

My passion for ghazals will never die, says singer

A 40-year-long journey in performing arts, or for that matter in any creative field, would normally leave one exhausted as a sense of self-contentment creeps in killing that zeal within.

But it appears to be not the case with Ghazal Srinivas, who is reaching that milestone in his illustrious career on October 14 after setting three Guinness records and winning national and global awards that make up a long list of accolades.

What Mr. Srinivas is extremely busy with these days are tutoring, through phone, budding artists in Afghanistan, Pakistan and other parts of the world and the task of seeing his dream project – Dr. Ghazal Srinivas Hall of Fame - take a tangible shape.

In a telephonic interview to The Hindu ahead of ‘Maestro Dr. Ghazal Srinivas 40 Vasanthala Ganotsavam’, scheduled to be held at Dr. Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Friday next, Mr. Srinivas said he was indebted to his fans and supporters, and more importantly his family, who contributed to his phenomenal success.

“Forty years downs the line, I have the satisfaction of performing to audiences in over 125 languages across geographies. My passion for ghazals will never die. I will continue to render them for my own joy and as a means to promote world peace,” he asserted.

Mr. Srinivas said his immediate goal was to set up the Hall of Fame in his native West Godavari or at Madanapalli in Chittoor district at a cost of Rs.5 crore. “The master plan is ready. I am waiting for finalisation of a site”, he said.

The proposed Hall of Fame will showcase his concerts and have a school of performing arts also.

An artist who dedicated much of his time to anti-war protests, including a peace walk from Delhi to Multan along with Ramon Magsaysay award winner Sandeep Pandey, way back in 2005, Mr. Srinivas is barely a month away from releasing Salam Bugo, an album he made in Dari, an Afghan dialect, in Kabul.

He had earlier dedicated an album titled Rubaru to an Afghan youth who eschewed violence after a bloody stint in the Al-Qaeda. “I will keep giving concerts in the traditional manner while striving for peace. After all, we are a part of society. While discharging my societal obligations, I don’t lose sight of my family,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas’s daughter Samskruti, in 11th class now, is following in his footsteps as an emerging exponent of ghazals and is learning Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam too. She has produced her first album recently.