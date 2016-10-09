The Governorpet police on Saturday registered a case against the staff of Old Government General Hospital (GGH) on charges of highhandedness and assault.

Assistant Resident Medical Officer (Asst. RMO) Radha Krishna, security supervisor and his subordinates reportedly entered into an argument with the reporter of a Telugu daily when the latter went to the hospital for news coverage at Paediatric Ward on Friday.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case after conducting preliminary inquiry into the incident, said South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Srinivas. “A case has been registered against the Asst. RMO and the security personnel of the hospital. Action would be taken against the accused,” the ACP told The Hindu on Saturday.