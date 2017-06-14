Officials organise ‘Aksharabyasam’ for children

Police, NCLP and Labour Department officials releasing posters against child labour at a programme on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

Officials of various government departments and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) organised ‘Aksharabyasam’ for children at a programme organised here on Tuesday.

As part of the ongoing week-long campaign against child labour and ‘Back to School’ programme being organised in connection with

World Day Against Child Labour, Revenue, Police, National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Labour and Women Development and Child Welfare and other department officers conducted ‘Aksharabyasam’ for the children.

NCLP Krishna district Project Director D. Anjaneya Reddy distributed slates to the kids. Earlier, they released posters against child labour and raised slogans not to engage child for work.

The children carrying placards took out a rally and organised a human chain at Pipula Road Centre, in Singh Nagar. Artistes rendered songs appealing the parents not to engage their wards in works.

Reddygudem Tahsildar Shiva Kumar, MPDO Ramakrishna Naik, Labour officers B. Kishore, P. Ramesh Kumar, corporator S. Jagadish, SIs B.V. Shiva Prasad, Nageswara Rao, Srinivas, Phanindra and Prakash and others participated.