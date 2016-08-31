Applicants should clearly mention the height and weight of the idol

The police have appealed to the Ganesh Utsavam organisers in the city to obtain permission from them for erecting pandals. The police will coordinate with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Fire and Panchayat Raj Departments and grant permission to the organisers.

The mandapam organisers are requested to submit their applications at the Unified Police Services Centre (UPSC), located on the Police Commissionerate premises, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year, the police gave permission for 1,619 pandals and officials are expecting an equal number of applications for erecting Vinayaka mandapams this year, and the utsavams will begin from September 5.

Steps should be taken to prevent traffic jams, fire or any untoward incidents at the pandals, and police permission is a must for immersion procession, said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

One officer (Coordinator) will be allotted for each police station to coordinate with the pandal organisers and officers of other departments. The organising committees are requested to be in contact with the coordinators.

In residential areas, the sound should not exceed 55 decibels during day time and 45 decibels during night hours. Utsav committees should use only box-type speakers and no loud speakers are allowed.

Applicants should clearly mention the height, weight, number of days the utsavam is celebrated, date of nimajjanam, time, route of the procession while taking for immersion and other details in the application.

Joint Commissioner of Police P. Hari Kumar said the organising committee members should stay at the mandapams compulsorily, take fire preventive measures, provide parking places in the vicinity and the pandals should not be arranged on roads.

During procession, committee members and devotees should not make any objectionable comments and speeches.

Utsav committee members are requested not to arrange heavy vehicles during immersion and should follow the route mentioned. Public are requested to alert police on movement of strangers during Ganesh Utsavams and cooperate with police for peaceful conduct of the utsavams, said the Joint CP.