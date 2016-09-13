The NTPC has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Forest Department of Andhra Pradesh for taking up plantation of five lakh saplings under Vanam Manam,a flagship programme of the government aimed at increasing tree cover in the State.

The public sector power major has committed to provide Rs. 7.13 crore to the programme to be implemented in Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

NTPC Director (Operations) K.K. Sharma presented a cheque for Rs 1.87 crore to Forest Department officials in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Forest Minister Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.