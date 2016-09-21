The Padmavati and Krishnaveni pushkar ghats, which witnessed the highest number of pilgrims during Krishna Pushkaralu, are going to host Amaravati Shopping Festival 2016 along with PWD Grounds in the city for 28 days starting from October 1.

Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Srinivas, district Collector Babu A, VMC Commissioner G. Veerapandian and other officials held a meeting with traders from various sectors regarding the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Babu called upon the traders to make arrangements such that large number of people would be attracted to the festival.

Plea to traders

He said that it was the idea of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to promote Amaravati. MP Mr. Srinivas asked traders to make use of the festival as it was going to be organised on the lines of the popular Dubai Festival, Singapore Festival, Hong Kong Festival and others.

Govt. to promote the event

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian said that arrangements were being made at PWD Grounds, Padamvati and Krishnaveni Ghats. He said that the government would promote the event. He further asked traders to publicise their products effectively and earn name and fame for the festival as well as the government.APTDC executive director Mallikarjun and others were present.