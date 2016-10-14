Science and Art of Living (SAAOL) Heart Centre for “natural bypass” (EECP) and bio-chemical angioplasty (BCA) was inaugurated by non-invasive cardiology pioneer Bimal Chhajer in Suryaraopet here on Thursday. Head of SAAOL Mallampati Srinivasa Rao said that the currently popular therapies like bypass surgery and angioplasty were invasive, expensive and complicated. He claimed that they also had a high rate of “reblockage”. Natural bypass, more popularly known as Enhance External Cardiac Pulsation (EECP), was now well established in the U.S., Dr Chhajer said.

Please Wait while comments are loading...