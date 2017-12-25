No traffic restrictions during Kovind’s visit

more-in

Here is some good news for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh capital region. There will be no traffic regulations and restrictions during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the State on December 27.

Mr. Kovind will arrive at 9.50 a.m. at the Gannavaram airport and proceed to Nambur village near Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur district, where he will inaugurate the 100th Indian Economic Association (IEA) Summit, .

Later, he will arrive the Secretariat by helicopter and dedicate the AP Fiber Grid Project to the nation. Mr. Kovind will also participate in the video conference with some households during his four- and-a-half-hours stay. The President will leave the Secretariat and arrive at the Gannavaram airport by air.

No official stay

“We are not imposing any traffic restrictions for the President’s visit in the capital region. As per the President’s tour schedule, he will travel by air to all the places and there is no official stay,” a police official said.

Top police officials held meetings and reviewed the bandobust arrangements for the President’s visit. The police discussed the security deployment at the airport, the Bible Mission Grounds at Nambur, and at the Secretariat. Special forces were requisitioned from other districts in the State.

State and Central Intelligence agencies, bomb detection and disposal squads, Central forces, quick reaction teams, Greyhounds and other wings were pressed into service to maintain vigil in the capital region.

Krishna district Collector B. Lakshmikantham confirmed that there was no official stay of the President.