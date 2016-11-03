Mr. Singh further said the party was preparing to augment its organisational infrastructure in A.P

BJP national secretary and A.P. affairs in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh has dismissed reports that the party is struggling to cope with groups having different aspirations. He has also said there is nothing to doubt about the party’s alliance with the TDP.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Singh said there might be different opinions but that should not be construed as clashes that weakened the party.

“The BJP has no problem in its partnership with the TDP. It is good that A.P. has become No. 1 in ease of doing business indicators and it is a proud moment for us as we are a part of the State government,” he said.

On the Special Assistance Package that the Central government announced for the State and the issue of giving it legal sanctity, Mr. Singh, quoting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said that the package would come up for Cabinet approval soon.

Mr. Singh further said the party was preparing to augment its organisational infrastructure in A.P.

The party was in favour of a more active engagement with the masses through the social and conventional media.

Asked whether the Jana Sena Party (JSP) was a part of the NDA, Mr. Singh said it had only extended support to the BJP-led coalition during the 2014 elections.