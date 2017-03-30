‘No immediate heatwave threat to A.P., TS’

Even as the summer heat is giving nightmares to people, GHMC was busy felling trees near Yatri Nivas at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Notwithstanding the heat wave conditions predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for North India during the next few days, there is no immediate threat of such a situation either in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

The IMD has predicted dry weather in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore during the next three days.

Maximum temperatures

It has also said that the maximum temperature would continue to be above normal by 2-3 degrees in Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts of the Rayalaseema region.

Director of Cyclone Warning Centre K. Ramachandra Rao said that the temperature in coastal Andhra Pradesh was more or less normal, though it was slightly above normal in Rayalaseema.

“The synoptic situation does not indicate any abrupt increase in temperature,” he said.

“The immediate possibility of heat wave conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can be ruled out, as the threshold temperature should be 40° Celsius, apart from 5-6 degrees departure from normal temperature of the place, for declaration of heat wave conditions,” said retired IMD director P.V. Rama Rao.

“The threshold temperature for coastal areas is 37° Celsius, apart from 5-6 degrees departure from the normal temperature. The average temperature along the coastal areas is around 35° Celsius.

Not a big departure

Though Rayalaseema is recording 41° Celsius, the departure from normal is not more than 2° Celsius. Adilabad in Telangana recorded 42° Celsius. But here too the departure from the normal maximum temperature is only 2-3 degrees Celsius,” he said.