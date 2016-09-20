Drinking water supply to certain areas in the western part of the city would be hit Wednesday owing to repair works to be taken up by the VMC.

In a release, officials said that the mainline from head waterworks to Ajith Singh Nagar would be repaired, and watger supply to the following areas will be affected on Wednesday evening: Old and New Singh Nagar, Old and New Rajarajeswaripet, Kedareswarapet, Purnanandapet, Kuddus Nagar, Pezzonipet Ayodhya Nagar, Lotus Land Mark, Ramakrishna Puram, Devi Nagar, Prakasah Nagar, Prasanthi Nagar, Santhi Nagar, Vambey Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Radha Nagar, Payakapuram, Sundaraiah Nagar, and Kadrika areas will have no supply on the said day.