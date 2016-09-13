Taking advantage autos fleecing train passengers

In the absence of RTC buses during the arrival of important trains at Duvvada, autorickshaws are fleecing train passengers. On Sept 7, Nimmakuri Ramesh arrived at Duvvada from Vijayawada by the Janmabhoomi Express around 7.30 p.m.

There were no RTC buses and he was forced to take an auto. The auto driver charged Rs.100 from Platform-4 side of the Duvvada Railway Station to Rasalamma Colony, which is hardly 1 km away.

Normally, the RTC was supposed to ply city buses from the station during the arrival of important trains. Mr. Ramesh rang up the RTC Depot Manager and the latter agreed to ‘look into the matter’.

“Buses should be operated during the arrival of all trains halting at Duvvada except Special trains and weekly trains as they normally run late. I called up the Depot Manager on Sept 8 but there was no response from her. I sent her an SMS seeking her e-mail ID to enable me to send her the train timings at Duvvada so that buses could be operated at those timings but there is no response from her,” says Duvvada Railway User’s Association secretary Kanchumurthy Eswar. “Last year, I found there was a collusion between the RTC drivers and auto drivers to the detriment of passengers and I had reported the matter to the then Depot Manager,” he alleged. It’s high time the RTC officials looked into the matter and took corrective action.

The railway authorities should also consider introduction of pre-paid autos service at the Railway Station for the benefit of passengers.