A Coastal Employment Zone (CEZ), hitherto called Coastal Economic Zone, is likely to come up at Visakhapatnam-Gangavaram ports or the Krishnapatnam port. The NITI Aayog is contemplating developing one CEZ in Andhra Pradesh (east coast) and another in Gujarat (west coast).

It is contemplating taking it to a logical conclusion before the Union budget. The proposals relating to the funds, tax concessions/ holiday etc would be incorporated in it.

The Centre should come up with an incentive package, which should be employment-based and also some financial package to kickstart them, according to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

Mr. Panagariya and his team discussed the CEZ with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday.

Later addressing a press conference along with the Chief Minister, Mr. Panagariya stressed on the need to follow the Chinese model of larger economic zones, which would propel economic activity and increase employment. “In China, wages are 3-4 times more than in India. Consequently, a lot of projects and jobs are going to Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia. Now we want them to come to India,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh itself can have two CEZs (Gangavaram-Visakhapatnam node and Krishnapatnam node). “We are looking at both. If necessary, we will make a field visit to the ports before taking a final call,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Panagariya said, “We have discussed about the Special Category Status to AP before. We consider ourselves as outpost of States in Delhi. Whichever State comes for assistance, we will certainly push it if we feel there is a scope for it.”

To another question, he said, “I am not final authority to say SCS is a closed chapter.”