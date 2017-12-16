Nine arrested in murder case, 6 sickles, 4 bikes recovered

more-in

The police claimed to have solved the murder mystery of Kalidasu Subramanyam alias Vemuri Subbu (33). The Machavaram police arrested nine persons, including seven history-sheeters, allegedly involved in the daylight murder that occurred at Machavaram on December 6.

A rowdy sheet was pending against Subramanyam in Tenali police station and the police externed him from the town two years ago.

The Machavaram police arrested six suspected rowdy sheeters, and seized six sickles and four bikes from their possession. Subbu’s murder was a apparently revenge killing of M. Krishna, who was allegedly murdered by Subramanyam and his brother, Kalidasu Satyam, in April 2014, in Tenali.

Krishna’s followers killed Satyam in November 2015, and were allegedly tracking the movements of his brother to take revenge since then, said Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang, while giving the details of the murder case at a press conference here on Friday.

Planned murder

The accused, G. Surendra, G. Balaiah, A. Sudhakar, N. Arun Kumar, S. Pavan Kumar, K. Lakshmaiah, T. Nagaraju and D. Vajrala Babu, all natives of Tenali, took shelter in the house of Md. Galib in Vijayawada, and did ‘recce’ several times before they executed their plan.

“They managed to get six SIM cards by submitting false addresses, purchased six new sickles, visited Tirumala temple and got their heads tonsured to escape from being identified. The accused came to the city on three bikes on December 6, and hacked Subramanyam to death while he was having tea at Machavaram down area,” Mr. Sawang said.

Later, the gang abandoned the vehicles at different places, threw the sickles and escaped to Guntur. The movements of the accused were captured in 50 CCTVs at different junctions in Guntur and Vijayawada, the Commissioner said.

Surendra’s wife is a councillor of YSR Congress Party and the gang members were followers of the same party. Police will file a petition in the court seeking custody of the accused for further investigation, he said

Joint Commissioner of Police B.V. Ramana Kumar, DCP Ghajarao Bhupal and Assistant Commissioner of Police N. Satyanandam were present.