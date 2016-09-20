The recent low-intensity blasts were exploratory in nature, feel sleuths

: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the recent serial blasts in courts in Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in coordination with other agencies, suspects that Al-Ummah, a terrorist group, may resort to major explosions.

Beginning with Andhra Pradesh, four blasts have taken place on court premises following a similar pattern in the last six months — at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh in April, at Kollam in Kerala in June, Mysuru in Karnataka in August and in Nellore, again in Andhra Pradesh, on September 12. However, there were no casualties.

Intelligence sleuths suspect three reasons behind Al-Ummah’s action in triggering the low-intensity blasts.

“Al-Ummah wants to register its presence by conducting low-intensity blasts and conduct fresh recruitments. As the terrorist group is strong in the southern part of the country, explosions took place in a particular area,” an intelligence official observed.

NIA visited a few blast sites and collected material evidences.

“We suspect that the terrorist group is conducting these blasts on a trial basis. As there was no vigil at courts, terrorists might have chosen them for placing the explosive material,” an investigating officer said.

The Tamil Nadu-based terrorist organisation was banned in 1998 after the Coimbatore blasts.

A few Al-Ummah operatives and fundamentalist preacher Abdul Nasser Madani were convicted and imprisoned for the last few years.

Local angle

Intelligence officials suspect that the terrorist outfit had planted the explosives with the help of the local Al-Ummah sympathisers.

These officials had alerted the local police over the possible violence that could be instigated by them and asked them to keep a vigil on public places, government offices, shrines and spots requiring high security, particularly where there was no closed circuit camera surveillance.

“Almost all the blasts followed a similar pattern, at vehicle dumps in courts. The explosive material, wrapped in newspapers, was packed with potassium nitrate and other material. But, no shrapnel was found,” an investigating officer said.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to install CC cameras in all courts.