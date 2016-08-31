“We want to be part of development process of State and construction of Amaravati”

: Senior Congress leader Devineni Rajasekhar (Nehru) and his son Devineni Avinash will join the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of party president and Chief Minister N. Chadrababu Naidu here on September 15.

They met the Chief Minister at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district and expressed their willingness to join the TDP, putting an end to speculation about Mr. Nehru’s re-entry into the Telugu Desam.

Mr. Nehru told reporters that it was like a home-coming for him as it was the TDP which gave him an opportunity to grow as a leader and political life.

“In view of the recent political developments, we decided to join the TDP. We received a warm welcome from Mr. Naidu,” he said. “We wanted to be part of the development process of Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation and construction of Capital city at Amaravati. Needless to say, Mr. Naidu’s policies attracted us.”

Asserting that he strove for the development of the Congress, Mr. Nehru said that he never thought what the party gave to him. “I always think of what I should do for the party,” he pointed out.

Another senior Congress leader —Kadiyala Buchi Babu —was also present.

Aides to follow

According to sources, many of his followers, including a leading Mahila Congress leader from Krishna district, will join the TDP along with Mr. Nehru and his son, who have already resigned their posts in the Congress.

Many insiders feel that Mr. Nehru took the decision of joining the TDP keeping in mind the future of his son.

Mr. Avinash, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket, suffered a humiliating defeat. “He wants his son in a strong party with a bright future. So he opted for the TDP,” said a senior politician.

Mr. Nehru was an ardent follower of TDP founder president and former Chief Minister late N.T. Rama Rao. He remained with Mr. Rama Rao until the change of guard in the party when majority of his fellow party men joined Mr. Naidu’s camp.

In 1997, he switched his loyalties to the Congress under the leadership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He was given the Congress ticket in the 1999 elections. The TDP’s Yalamanchili Nageswara Rao defeated Mr. Nehru with a margin of over one lakh votes then.

He has been keeping a low profile since the 2014 Assembly elections when he lost again contesting on the Congress ticket.

Mr. Nehru was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Kankipadu, the second largest constituency before delimitation, for four consecutive times in 1983, 1985, 1989 and 1994 as a candidate of the TDP.