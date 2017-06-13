NDRF demo on response to n-incidents

NDRF 10th Battalion personnel presenting a demo on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Energy operation at its campus in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU. ; V_RAJU. -

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is focussing on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) energy operations to act in emergency situations like nuclear blasts, chemical attacks and other tragedies.

Trained force in tackling leakage of toxic gases, reactor blasts and mishaps in chemical units had been deployed to the Regional Response Centres (RRCs), said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Sh. Zahid Khan, who observed the demo on CBRN operation at its base camp at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

The force, wearing rescue dress and carrying life-saving equipment, gave a presentation on how they would enter the affected area, rescue the victims and shift them to a safe place. The Commandant praised the team for the skills.

“All the NDRF personnel in the 10th Battalion were trained in CBRN course. Some teams which were trained in advanced CBRN course were deployed in the Regional Response Centres (RRCs) in Bangalore (Karnataka), Visakhapatnam and Mangalagiri (AP) and Hyderabad (Telangana),” Mr. Khan told The Hindu.

Imported equipment

NDRF Second-in-Commandant Love Kumar, Deputy Commandants M.S. Reddy, Santosh and Kuldeep Singh said most of the equipment was imported.

Equipment such as collapsed structure, search and rescue kit, medical first responder, life detector type-II, victim locating system, helmet mounted thermal imaging camera, smoke ventilator, aqua floating pump, hydraulic spreader and cutter and flood rescue equipment were displayed.

“We are planning mock drills in defence and research organisations in rescuing victims during chemical reactions and nuclear blasts,” said Mr. Love Kumar.

The Commandant said the advanced course in CBRN had gained importance in the wake of accidents in nuclear plants, viral attacks, sabotage and major fire in chemical industries.