J. Reshma’s works put on display at painting exhibition-cum-sale

Landscapes in acrylics are always enchanting. The magic of acrylic painting is in the layers that make it easy to block out shapes, add details and even cover mistakes if any.

A row of canvases resting on the easel showcasing the myriad flavours of the nature lent a rare touch of brightness to the auditorium in the second floor of a jewellery showroom in the city.

A three-day painting exhibition-cum-sale is put together by J. Reshma, who works as a visualiser in a local ad firm by the day and turns an artist who finds expression in the splash of colours on the canvas by the night. And the time in between, afternoons to be precise, are reserved for her toddler son at home.

“This is my first solo exhibition, a dream-come-true,” she says with a great deal of excitement. Having solo shows of one’s artwork marks the achievement of success that reflects in Ms. Reshma’s glowing face.

Using simple acrylic techniques, she created beautiful landscapes showcasing dazzling skies, mountains, cliffs, trees, water and buildings. The exhibition is on till Monday.

The 22-year-old artist is a native of Krishna Nagar in Guntur but shifted to Vijayawada city after marriage. “As a child, I was good at painting and won many prizes in competitions. I took up serious painting after completing my MBA in 2010.”

Her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from KSOU University, Mysore, further buttressed the artistic talent in her.

Last year, she participated in about half a dozen group exhibitions held at different places across Andhra Pradesh besides one event at Chicago. “The desire to host a solo exhibition of my works has been growing stronger in the last five years. A couple of years back, I made a portrait of the then President Pratibha Patil and sent it to her. She liked my work very much and invited me to the Rashtrapati Bhavan where I was felicitated. I was convinced that I am good at my work and decided to go solo,” she says.

Claiming good response on the first day, the young artist is already planning her second show very soon. “My focus will be on women empowerment this time,” she declares.

Ask her what inspires her and she says it is her memory. “Whenever I come across something interesting, my mind’s eye captures it and I let it out on the canvas when I sit down and paint,” she says in a matter-of-fact way.