Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, on Wednesday, held a meeting with high ranking officials to prepare programmes and plan arrangements for the national women legislator’s conference to be held in Amavarati in the second week of February.

Maharashtra Institute of Technology group of institutions trustee Rahul V Karad, Special Officer Ramalakshmi, OSD to the Speaker Gurumurthy and other officials participated in the marathon meeting which stretched for more than three hours at the State Guest House.

The agenda for the three-day conference and the various committees required for conducting the prestigious meeting were discussed.

Over 400 woman legislators, that is MPs and MLAs, are expected to attend the conference. The various venues suitable for conducting the conference were discussed.