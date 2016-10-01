Likely to be headed by A.P. CM Chandrababu Naidu

Officials of the A.P. Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) and the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) are planning to constitute the National Forum on Cyber Security, to stress the need for protection from cyber attacks.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to head the forum, heads of IT, software companies and institutions and experts in the field will act as members in the proposed national-level forum, said GFSU Director General and Prime Minister’s Advisory Board member J.M. Vyas. “There is a need for creating a platform to discuss on cyber crime, investigation, preventive measures, data analysts and the cyber defence technology from time to time. Government should focus on imparting awareness and education to the agencies,” said Mr. Vyas, who entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A.P. Government here on Friday.

For the first time, the forensic university has come forward for a tie-up with a government to impart training and education programmes to the students and nurture their talents.

The aim of the MoU is to take up research programmes and develop indigenous technologies in cyber security, Mr. Vyas, who is also the founder of GFSU.

Lack of knowledge

IT Adviser to Chief Minister J.A. Chowdary said that in future physical attacks would come down and cyber attacks increase as use of Internet of Things (IoT) and digital devices had become essential in every organisation.

“None of the government agencies have in-depth knowledge on digital technologies and the required manpower and gadgets to avoid hacking. Awareness on cyber security should be created on par with the developments in digital technologies,” Mr. Chowdary said, and welcomed formation of the National Forum on Cyber Security. The new body will be operated by the forensic experts of the Gujarat University.

