Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST), a unit of Department of Environment, Forests and Science and Technology, organised the state-wide ‘District Educational Summit’ and the 24th National Children’s Science Congress in the city on Saturday.

Dr. Krishna Rao Appasani, member secretary APCOST, Regional Science Centre, Vijayawada,underlined the need to conduct training programmes for science teachers, science fairs, mobile science camps, quiz, elocution and other events on science.

He appealed to the teachers to focus on science education and research programmes.