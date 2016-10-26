This photo of a sanitary worker speaking on his mobile phone during a break from his chores in Vijayawada taken by The Hindu Sr. News photographer Vudimudi Peddi Raju (V. Raju) won the 3rd prize in the SPAAP National Photo Contest-2016.

Vudimudi Peddi Raju (V. Raju), Senior News Photographer of The Hindu Vijayawada edition has won the third prize in the National Photo Contest-2016 conducted by State Photojournalists Association of Andhra Pradesh (SPAAP).

Over 450 entries were submitted from all over India, according to a SPAAP release. Mr. Raju’s photo showed a sanitary worker attending to a phone call during his chores, and another aspect of the contribution of such workers to the Swachh Bharat Mission. The prizes will be presented in a programme to be held at the Vijayawada Cultural Centre in Vijayawada on November 1. The contest was organised in memory of the 137th birth anniversary of Oskar Barnack who was considered the father of 33 mm photography.