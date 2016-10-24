Film actor Sumanth participating in a promotional programmes of his new film 'Naruda Donoruda ' at PVP Mall in Vijayawada on Sunday. —PHOTO: V RAJU

‘Manam’ is once-in-a-lifetime film, Sumanth says

‘Manam’ is an once-in-a-lifetime film and it requires a lot of effort to make such a film once again, says Sumanth, actor and grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Sumanth came to the city for promotion of his upcoming film ‘Naruda Donoruda’ at PVP Mall here on Sunday.

Attired in a shirt full of butterflies and faded jeans, Sumanth interacted with people by announcing the overwhelming patronage the trailer of the film was getting in the social media. “The trailer has gone viral and a good number of people has already viewed it,” said the beaming actor.

He said the film had eight songs of different genres.

“It is not a lengthy film. It has emotion, romance and comedy in right measures. It is an entertainer for the entire family,” he added.

Incidentally, ‘Naruda Donoradu’ is a remake of the runaway hit Bollywood film ‘Vicky Donor’.

Sumanth said that some of his films were shot in Vijayawada and he had no hesitation to shoot his films in the city.

“All technicians are in Hyderabad and it is easy to shoot there as people are used to our faces and there will be no chaos while shooting. But in Vijayawada, it will be difficult to shoot as crowd management will be a big task,” he pointed out.

Sumanth said that two films were coming up and one of them was produced by him.

“This film is made by a big director. I will announce the name soon.”

Sumanth said ‘Naruda Donoruda’ would be released on November 4 and the audio release would take place in Hyderabad on October 27. City anchor Kavya compered the event.