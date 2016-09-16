YSRC on the same page, says alliance convenor Ramakrishna Raju

: A yatra proposed from Kanyakumari to Bhopal by members of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) seeking total prohibition, will reach Vijayawada city on October 6.

The yatra is part of NAPM’s ongoing nation-wide Sharab-Mukt Bharat (Liquor-Free India) campaign. The Andhra Pradesh chapter of NAPM plans to take the move forward by launching an intensive struggle to demand implementation of total prohibition in the State. “The founder leader of NAPM and social activist Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh will participate in the Vijayawada yatra. We intend to invite leaders of all political parties who are interested in supporting the cause. Leaders of the Opposition YSRCP have already said that they would even include the issue in their next election manifesto. We hope to find a large support base for the cause of prohibition in Andhra Pradesh,” said the national convenor of the Alliance B. Ramakrishna Raju.

All-party meet

After the yatra, the NAPM will call for an all-party meet on the issue and urge parties to extend their support for total prohibition.

The yatra will start at Kanyakumari on October 2 and cover Thiruvananthapuram, Trichur, Coimbatore, Salem, Bengaluru and Chennai before coming to Vijayawada. From here, it would head to Hyderabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Jharkhand, Odisha, Ranchi, Raipur and culminate in a large public meeting in Bhopal on October 12.