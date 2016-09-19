Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the Advanced Night Vision Products factory of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) at Nimmaluru near Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Monday.

Joint Collector Gandham Chandrudu and others inspected the arrangements being made for the programme on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mr. Chandrudu said that the Chief Minister would perform ‘bhoomi puja’ and lay the foundation stone.

In all, 10,000 people from the nearby villages were expected to participate in the event, he said.

The proposed factory would be built in stages with an estimated investment of Rs. 300 crore over a four-year period in over 50 acres.