Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with students at a meeting on empowerment of leadership, at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Tuesday.— PHOTO: V. RAJU

Asks them to be proactive, tech-savvy, and improve their knowledge base

The TDP has set the stage to strengthen and empower its leadership in the State. The party wants its elected representatives, secretaries, and in-charges to be proactive, tech-savvy, and improve their knowledge and skills.

Party national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu kick- started a three-day workshop on empowering leadership at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu dwelt upon a wide range of issues, from bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign and Polavaram project.

Constituency-level dashborads

He called upon the leaders to have a fair idea of the developments taking place around them. “And for this, one should make best use of the technology,” he said.

The State government was preparing constituency-level dashboards. Information should be on the finger tips. The leaders should use the data available on it and reach out to the people, he said, adding: “The TDP won 104 seats out of a total 175 in the Assembly elections in 2014. We need to strengthen ourselves. I want eighty per cent political consolidation, empowerment of our leaders and cadre as well.”

The government committed itself to completing the Polavaram project by 2018. And the water would be released through gravity before the next elections. The government also wanted to declare all villages as ODF by 2018, he said.

Innovative ideas such as Land Pooling Scheme for Amaravati and fiber grid changed the course of development. The entire nation was awestruck with the ideas and development taking place in the State, he claimed. “All we need is leaders who are focused, can think out of the box, and provide solution to problems being faced by the people,” Mr. Naidu said.

Districts such as Srikakulam were backward though they were bestowed with abundant natural resources. It was observed that lack of leadership and vision were the root causes of backwardness, he added.

Mr. Naidu, in the same breath, added that Kuppam constituency, which he had been representing for many decades now, was one of the constituencies that were historically backward.

“We need to give a big push to develop these backward areas.”

Mincing no words, Mr. Naidu said: “I was overconfident that there would be trickle down effect of development in 2004. Economic development has to take place.”

All we need is leaders who are focused, can think out of the box, and provide solution to people’s problems

N. Chandrababu Naidu