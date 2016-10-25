Officials, contractors told to keep the deadline in mind

Though there was no dearth of funds for the Polavaram Project, work was not progressing at the expected pace, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has said.

Conducting a ‘virtual inspection’ of the work at the Polavaram project site from his camp office here as part of the weekly “Somavaaram-Polavaram” review meeting, Mr. Naidu said that the progress at the end of the week was not as per expectations.

Making it clear that there was no shortage of funds, the Chief Minister said that Rs. 110 crore would be released soon.

The Chief Minister was told by the officials and contractors that the progress of work was slow last week because of a layer of rock and shortage of tippers.

While an average of 52,000 cubic metres of earthwork could be achieved per day last week the quantum of work would increase to 75,000 cubic metres next week.

An additional 30 tippers were pressed into service from Monday, Mr. Naidu was told.

Long-term targets

The long-term targets for the earthwork of different components in the project were reiterated by the Chief Minister at the meeting.

The target for completion of earthwork for spillway was set for January 2017.

The deadlines set for completion of earthwork for the other structures were – power house March 2017 and spill channel May 2017.

Officials said that work on the Polavaram Left Main Canal was progressing fast and the project would be completed by March 2018.