Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, November 4, 2016
Updated: November 4, 2016 07:30 IST

Naidu goes all out to gauge mood on governance

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Analysis for 12 days shows 42 per cent users speaking positive about Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is going all out to get feedback on governance and it is evident with the Interactive Voice Response Surveys conducted over phone on various occasions starting from selection of candidates for 2014 general elections to the recent ‘Rottela Panduga’ to get the feedback from the public.

Now, apparently the Chief Minister is also learning what people on the virtual world are thinking of him.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (ITE&C) is running a ‘Social Sentiment Analysis’ on Mr. Naidu using automated online tool that works based on algorithms to pick up all the mentions of the words ‘AndhraPradeshCM’ and ‘ncbn’.

Though various platforms across the Internet can be considered for the analysis, the tool is currently looking at the tweets made involving the Chief Minister.

The tool, Microsoft’s Power BI, reads all such tweets on microblogging site Twitter and analyses the text so that the opinion of the user concerned is understood. The tool gives output in three categories — positive, negative and neutral.

Between October 23 and Thursday evening, over 5,443 tweets have been analysed and the output of 2, 298 of them, that is, 42.2 per cent spoke positively about Mr. Naidu and his actions.

While, 1,058 tweets (19.4 per cent) spoke negatively about the Chief Minister, 2, 087 tweets are neither positive nor negative, according to the live reports generated by the tool.

Sentiment Analysis tools are generally used by corporates to mine the opinions of the Internet users on large scale for adopting new ideas or feedback.

Several organisations across the globe use the Sentiment Analysis tools to gather opinion about prominent persons like U.S. presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Likely, this is the first time a leader is using in India the analysis to gather opinion on him.

Accuracy?

However, the accuracy of the result may not be 100 per cent. “Such researches are usually conducted by e-commerce giants to gather feedback on the products on their websites by analysing the comments made on the particular product. Many other corporate companies use such tools to know how their product or service is received by the people and its accuracy will be more than 80 per cent,” said, Pandi Avinash, Associate Analyst at GlobalData Plc.

“It is rare that the tool is used to analyse individuals and such feedback will only be useful to one's self and can be done by any individual if there is access to the data visualisation tools which are to be bought,” he added. The live results of the analysis on Mr. Naidu can be viewed on the Core Dash Board of the Chief Minister's Office. The negative comments on the Chief Minister raised the recent issue of AOB encounter, Amaravati issues, comparison with Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao while positive comments praise his efforts for the new State and Capital.

More In: Vijayawada | Telangana | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

VIT’s A.P. campus to operate from July 2017

VIT sets sights on Amaravati

An app to identify stolen,abandoned vehicles

A.P.’s higher education set to zoom, says VIT Chancellor

Door-to-door campaign on legal aid begins in Krishna

Swiss firm to set up Innovation Ring in A.P.

Pawan Kalyan set to be voter in Eluru

Cement price: Realtors mull construction holiday

Projects worth Rs. 26,630 crore cleared in State

‘No problem with TDP’


Andhra Pradesh

Mixed response to Maoist bandh call

Not in a hurry to become Chief Minister, says Lokesh

Xuan Zang stayed in Vijayawada to study Buddhist scriptures

Digvijaya cries foul over Naidu’s Singapore tilt

Darsi will be developed into a model constituency: Sidda

Youth held for harassing girl with fake FB account

Hyderabad

Uttam blames BJP for ex-soldier’s suicide

Krishnaiah grilled over links with Nayeemuddin

These Hyderabadis are new YouTube sensation

Fighting response to dengue missing

YSRC seeks more time for MLC electoral rolls

NMDC to do its bit for protecting monuments

Skill development in solar energy

Kaleswaram LI project likely by next year

Visakhapatnam

High alert in Agency ahead of Naxal bandh

Get set for a clash with ‘Swords and Crowns’

Bypass road at NAD still hangs fire

‘Focus on safety culture to achieve zero accidents’

Private schools seek scrapping of new assessment pattern


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

Vizag school adopts two sports disciplines under LTAD scheme

Aim is to provide continuous training for ten years to select boys and girls: SAAP official »