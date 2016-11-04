Naidu goes all out to gauge mood on governance

Analysis for 12 days shows 42 per cent users speaking positive about Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is going all out to get feedback on governance and it is evident with the Interactive Voice Response Surveys conducted over phone on various occasions starting from selection of candidates for 2014 general elections to the recent ‘Rottela Panduga’ to get the feedback from the public.

Now, apparently the Chief Minister is also learning what people on the virtual world are thinking of him.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (ITE&C) is running a ‘Social Sentiment Analysis’ on Mr. Naidu using automated online tool that works based on algorithms to pick up all the mentions of the words ‘AndhraPradeshCM’ and ‘ncbn’.

Though various platforms across the Internet can be considered for the analysis, the tool is currently looking at the tweets made involving the Chief Minister.

The tool, Microsoft’s Power BI, reads all such tweets on microblogging site Twitter and analyses the text so that the opinion of the user concerned is understood. The tool gives output in three categories — positive, negative and neutral.

Between October 23 and Thursday evening, over 5,443 tweets have been analysed and the output of 2, 298 of them, that is, 42.2 per cent spoke positively about Mr. Naidu and his actions.

While, 1,058 tweets (19.4 per cent) spoke negatively about the Chief Minister, 2, 087 tweets are neither positive nor negative, according to the live reports generated by the tool.

Sentiment Analysis tools are generally used by corporates to mine the opinions of the Internet users on large scale for adopting new ideas or feedback.

Several organisations across the globe use the Sentiment Analysis tools to gather opinion about prominent persons like U.S. presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Likely, this is the first time a leader is using in India the analysis to gather opinion on him.

Accuracy?

However, the accuracy of the result may not be 100 per cent. “Such researches are usually conducted by e-commerce giants to gather feedback on the products on their websites by analysing the comments made on the particular product. Many other corporate companies use such tools to know how their product or service is received by the people and its accuracy will be more than 80 per cent,” said, Pandi Avinash, Associate Analyst at GlobalData Plc.

“It is rare that the tool is used to analyse individuals and such feedback will only be useful to one's self and can be done by any individual if there is access to the data visualisation tools which are to be bought,” he added. The live results of the analysis on Mr. Naidu can be viewed on the Core Dash Board of the Chief Minister's Office. The negative comments on the Chief Minister raised the recent issue of AOB encounter, Amaravati issues, comparison with Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao while positive comments praise his efforts for the new State and Capital.