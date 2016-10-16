Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that Andhra Pradesh will be developed as a knowledge hub and that students play a key role in this endeavour. He said students should give priority for personal hygiene and cleanliness of their surroundings.

Inaugurating the Global Handwashing Day programme at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School at Atkur village in Gannavaram mandal on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said teachers should mould students as good citizens.

The students should spread awareness on cleanliness to prevent the spread of diseases, he said, stressing the need to make washing hands a habit.

Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, ZP Chairperson Gadde Anuradha, Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana and MLAs Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and Bode Prasad were present.

Review meet

Earlier, addressing a review meeting on cleanliness and Vanam Manam programme with the officials of Education, Municipal Administration, Health and Family Welfare and Panchayat Raj Departments through a teleconference from his residence, the Chief Minister said the number of dengue fevers came down to 71 from 1,389 cases and malaria 324 cases from 15,795 with the cooperation of officials and the people.

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) Poonam Malakondaiah said 126 medical teams were formed to cover the entire State. Each team was provided with a vehicle, community health officer, health assistant, health supervisor and health educator.

The teams covered 65,74,972 houses so far and 7,19,065 mosquito breeding centres were identified and anti larval operations carried out.