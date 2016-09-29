Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the Collectors’ conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Focus should be on empowering the weaker sections, the Chief Minister says

Setting the agenda for the socio-economic development in the State at the District Collectors’ conference here, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has batted for inclusive growth.

Addressing the conference on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu turned nostalgic and recalled how he had introduced reforms in the combined State in 1995 and put the systems in place.

The reforms yielded the desired results and Hyderabad became the centre for economic development and knowledge by 2004. But attention was not on inclusive growth then, he said.

“We should not repeat it here. Our focus should be on empowering the weaker sections and the poor.”

If attention was not paid to inclusive growth, the poor would become a vulnerable section of society.

“It’s a wrong notion that inclusive growth can be achieved automatically. Conscious efforts should be made in that direction,” he said.

“The government has been fine-tuning the economic indicators that include health and education. The ultimate objective is to achieve improved happiness index,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the growth rate, Mr. Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country with a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of 10.99 per cent. While the GSDP in Telangana was 9.24 per cent, it was 8.79 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 8.68 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. “In terms of growth rate, we have achieved 12.76 per cent, five per cent more than the national average of 7.3 per cent. Yet, it is far short of the target of 15 per cent we have set for ourselves,” he said. “It is not correct to say that we cannot achieve the targets. It is leadership that makes the difference,” Mr Naidu said.

Srikakulam district was one of the most backward districts in the State despite being blessed with abundant natural resources, two rivers — Vamsadhara and Nagavali, vast sea coast, etc. Six to seven constituencies in the district were most backward.

“You need to take a cue from Dubai, which became a hub of economic activity despite its location in a desert. We have to use the resources available and keep making progress,” he said.

Stating that the government was according priority for industrial development, the Chief Minister said, “We have to create a Silicon Valley in the State.”

Setting up of small power grids to minimise transmission and distribution losses, completion of Polavaram project by 2018, making the State a mosquito-free destination in the next two years, and making 110 municipalities open defecation free (ODF) by October 2 were some of the other issues the Chief Minister deliberated upon.

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishna Murthy, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakishnudu, Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker, and CCLA A.C. Puneta spoke.