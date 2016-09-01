Fans taking selfie with Telugu film actor Naga Shourya at 'Y' Screens miniplex on the premises of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Wednesday. —Photo: V RAJU

With high decibel music playing in the background, the ‘Y’ Screens miniplex that has come up on the premises of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) was abuzz with activity on Wednesday.

Some 200-odd children drawn from orphan homes like SKCV Trust were standing in a row waiting for the arrival of the special guest of the day. On the other side was a blood donation camp in progress. People, especially youngsters, voluntarily walked in to donate blood.

The size of the crowd though was not very big as only people who could fit into the frontage attached to the food courts were allowed inside, but that did not diminish their boisterous streak.

A free film show followed by lunch and the blood donation camp was organised as part of the birthday celebrations of CEO and Managing Director of ‘Y’ Screens Y. Ratna Kumar and the guest on the occasion was upcoming actor M. Naga Shourya.

All eyes were on the main door and the crowd went bonkers as the actor stepped inside. Many of the young boys blew loud whistles to give expression to their excitement. For the SKCV children, it was a rare opportunity of seeing an actor from close quarters. The girls around went crazy and started cheering him loudly when he waved back at them.

The actor then went inside the two mini theatres to take a look at the innovative concept of a miniplex. Addressing media persons, he said he was happy to be part of this joyful gathering and complimented Mr. Ratna Kumar for his endeavour. He said sharing his happiness of this special occasion with children who were lesser privileged was very moving.

The actor said since he had spent a large part of his life in Vijayawada, the city and its people would always remain close to his heart. He thanked everybody for supporting him and showering their love and affection on him.