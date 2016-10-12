A team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will visit Ramachandra College of Engineering (RCE), at Eluru, from October 13 to 15.

The team, headed by B.C. Majumdar, will inquire about teaching and non-teaching facilities, inspect classrooms, labs, library and the workshops on the college campus, said RCE secretary and correspondent K. Venugopal.

College principal D. Sanjay said that RCE is following the best teaching methods with latest equipment and expressed confidence of attaining NAAC accreditation.