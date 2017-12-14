Municipal council members wrangle over rules

YSRCP and TDP corporators argue in the municipal council meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU.

more-in

Even three years after the formation of the city’s municipal council, its members are still lacking the basic knowledge of the procedures followed in the general body meeting.

When it became apparent on Wednesday at the general body meeting held at the Council hall, Mayor Koneru Sridhar reminded them of the need for an awareness programme on procedures of the council.

Vexed with the repeated questions and participation of several members in the debates simultaneously, Mr. Sridhar stressed, “An awareness programme will be conducted before the next meeting for the corporators on the code of conduct to be followed in the council.”

At times, the Mayor was forced to remind the members that he was the honorary chairman of the council and that his word should be respected by the members.

Later, when the YSRCP floor leader B. Punyaseela and other Opposition members raised questions against a proposal by ruling party member, Mr. Sridhar asked the members not to come up with too many questions on a single issue, drawing the ire of the Opposition members.

When Ms. Punyaseela questioned if there was any rule restricting the number of questions on a single issue, Mr. Sridhar said he was told not more than three questions could be raised per topic, and offered to provide the version of Council Secretary.

The Council Secretary in his version contradicted the Mayor and said it was the discretion of the council chairman.

Member of Legislative Council Boddu Nageswara Rao also raised the issue of improper communication from the council about the standing committee meetings and general body meetings.

Verbal duel

There was heated debate when YSRCP corporator B. Vijaya Kumar accused TDP floor leader G. Hari Babu of using an unparliamentary word against him and demanded apology leading to verbal duel among corporators of both the parties. Mr. Hari Babu denied using any foul language and refused to tender an apology.

The corporators raised issues over regularisation of encroachments on hillslope areas in various wards.

The proposal for privatisation of various municipal lands worth tens of crores has not been approved by the council for the third time.