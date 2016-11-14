Poets from various States clicking pictures at an international multilingual poets meet in Vijayawada on Sunday.— PHOTO: V RAJU

As many as hundred poets from various States and one from Thailand graced the Amaravati Poetic Prism 2016, a two-day International Multilingual Poets Meet which began at Berm Park on the banks of the Krishna River here on Sunday.

The poets recited their poems which are now part of the International Multilingual Poetry Anthology published by The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, which is organising the meet.

The anthology consists of 527 poems in 53 languages mainly Telugu, English, Hindi, Malayalam and Assamese. The meet was inaugurated by ZP Chairperson Gadde Anuradha who congratulated the poets on participating in the meet.

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian who visited the meet said the Corporation was always ready to lend a helping hand for poets and stressed the need for more such events to be held in the Amaravati region which is known for its tradition and culture.

Mayor Koneru Sridhar exhorted the poets to enlighten society by addressing the contemporary issues.

Following a lottery system, poets recited their poems published in the anthology one after other.

Poems on multiple issues

While a majority of poems focused on multiple issues relating to the respective language and culture, some poems reflected contemporary issues. Sannidhanam Narasimha Sarma’s poem highlighted the lives of Kashmiri people which witnessed curfew for a long time.

Advisor, Communications, to the Andhra Pradesh government Parakala Prabhakar is also one of the participating poets.

Noted poets Sikhamani (Dr. K. Sankeeva Rao), Perugu Ramakrishna, Kavi Sebastin and Elizabeth Kurian (Malayalam), Musrat Rehana Asif (Urdu), Bibha Kumari (Hindi and Maithili), Amanita Sen (Bengali), Agnivesh Mahapatra (Oriya), Manjit Indira (Punjabi), Pornpen Hartakool (Thai and Vietnamese) and several other prominent poets were present.

Paddam Anasuya of Khammam penned a poem in Koya language.

On Monday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will officially inaugurates the Anthology here.