Mulapadu cricket play fields are all set to host the first international fixture when Indian senior women team meets its West Indies counterparts in ODIs and T-20 series in November, according to sources from the Andhra Cricket Association here on Saturday.

Incidentally, this series is the first-ever in the 63-year-old history of ACA as it has so far hosted single matches both in ODIs and T-20 at Vizag.

Mulapadu is the second venue to host an international series in Krishna District.

Earlier, Vijayawada hosted a one-day international featuring Carl Hooper -led West Indies in 2002 at IGMC stadium.

Keen to make the series a huge success, the ACA has taken up several developmental works at the Mulapadu grounds. “Works such as glass panels on the third floor, construction of car parking and community toilets were approved by ACA,” said Krishna District Cricket Association secretary Yella Rao.

The ACA has also decided to name both the playfields after prominent persons of the district. “The playfields will be named after late Devineni Praneetha & Venkataramana and Chukkapalli Pitchaiah,” said a reliable source.