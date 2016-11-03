Various industrialists at the interactive session on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises on Wednesday highlighted the need for revision of investment levels by which MSMEs are categorised.

The costs of machinery and raw materials have increased over the years and the majority of the units engaged in manufacturing and service cannot be in the purview of the MSME category, they said and demanded that the Centre increase the limits from the existing level of Rs. 25 lakh, Rs. 5 crore, Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 1 crore, Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 30 crore for micro, small and medium categories respectively.

AP Chambers president M. Murali Krishna said that eligible interest subsidy should be based on the actual interest paid by the MSME units to their financial institutions. “Though there is a huge escalation in production expenditure, the exemption limit from excise duty remained same. The government should raise the excise duty exemption limit up to Rs. 5 crore,” he added.

Executive director P. Bhaskar Rao said that the MSME Act specifies maximum period of 45 days for receiving money and also interest for delayed payment.