Eminent agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan appreciated the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu towards building capital Amaravati, according to the representatives of HYM International Certifications Pvt. Ltd.

HYMIC Chairman Chandu Sambasiva Rao, CEO T. Ramakrishna and M.D. A. Sivaiah met Mr. Swaminathan at his institute Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said they had invited Mr. Swaminathan to attend the HYM Excellence in Quality Awards- 2016 to be held soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swaminathan appreciated the efforts of Mr. Naidu and also asked HYMIC team to bring up contest for those taking in the construction of Amaravati.