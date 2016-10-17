Student volunteers checking the tags given to children at a ghat during the recent Krishna Pushkarams in Vijayawada.— File Photo: V. RAJU

A proud moment for Andhra Pradesh. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is planning to replicate the State government’s child tagging system tried out during the Krishna pushkarams.

The national body will be implementing the child tagging system in all festivals and melas across the country to prevent missing of children. The NCPCR is planning to submit a report to the Centre recommending the system to track children during all religious events, melas, jataras, festivals and other mega events.

“I compliment the officials who introduced child tagging system during Krishna Pushkarams held in August this year and congratulate them for making the event child-friendly,” said NCPCR Chairperson Stuti Kacker.

In Government-arranged counters at pushkar ghats, children aged between three and 12 were tagged with details of their names, parents, addresses and phone numbers. The particulars of the tagged children were also documented to reunite missing children with their families.

Success

Assistant Collector D.K. Balaji said child tagging was a success during the river festival. A report has been sent to the NCPCR on the new system followed during pushkarams to protect children.

“Recently, the Jharkhand government enquired about the child tagging system during the Durga Puja and we have sent a report on the project. NCPCR member Roopa Kapoor who visited A.P. during the pushkarams was impressed with child tagging system,” said Mr. Balaji.

Nine lakh children tagged

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department Krishna district Project Director (PD) said counters were arranged at the pushkar ghats, bus and railway stations, pushkar nagars and other public places.

As many as nine lakh children were tagged during Pushkarams.

Many tehsildars, village revenue officers, staff of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), para-medical staff and teachers were involved in child tagging, the PD said.

“While tagging, we mentioned the names of children, father’s name, their ages and phone numbers on the tags. The staff registered the details of father and mother, native place and other particulars in the records,” said a teacher involved in the project.

“We recommended child tagging for an event in Madhya Pradesh. The NCPCR is preparing a draft on child tagging which will be submitted to Government of India soon. During festivals, melas and jataras, children are becoming victims as trafficking and kidnap gangs target them,” Ms. Kacker told The Hindu .