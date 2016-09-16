After detailed discussions on effective ways to promote Telugu language, the Government has instructed officials of various departments to ensure that plaques and signboards related to official inaugural functions and foundation-stone laying ceremonies must be in Telugu language.

A statement issued by N. Srikanth, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, on Wednesday said a decision to this effect was taken at a recent meeting held in the city.

The Commissioners of Labour and Commercial Tax departments had been instructed to make sure that the names of shops and other commercial establishments and malls in cities and towns must be displayed in Telugu language.

A committee had been constituted to study issues related to promotion of the language in day-to-day life which would submit its report to the Government in a month. Information and Public Relations Minister Palle Raghunadh Reddy is the chairman of the committee, Director of the Department of Culture D. Viziabhaskar is member secretary while Deputy Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad, Communications advisor Parakala Prabhakar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture N. Srikanth and Director of Department of Archaeology G.V. Ramakrishna are members.