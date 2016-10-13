: City Central MLA Bonda Umamahaeswara Rao said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had been planning national and international-level shopping festivals for the coming months.

Speaking at the lucky draw event held at the PWD Grounds where Amaravati Shopping Festival 2016 is under way, Mr. Rao said that the Chief Minister was striving to promote capital Amaravati internationally.

He called up on the people of Vijayawada to take part in the festivals and make use of offers provided by the traders.

Later, Mr. Rao picked up lucky coupons from the draw and announced the winners. The shopping coupons of Sirisha, customer of Kamadhenu Silks, and Nagamahesh, customer of NTR Complex, won the draw.

On Thursday, television anchor and actor Sri Mukhi along with singers Deepu and Sahithi will entertain the crowds at the shopping festival.