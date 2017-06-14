Mohan Reddy’s exit won’tmake any difference: Naidu

more-in

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has swung into action to assess the impact of Silpa Mohan Reddy’s exit from the party.

However, party national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Mr. Mohan Reddy’s departure would not have any impact on the party.

The Chief Minister held a teleconference on the development with Ministers K. Atchannaidu, Kaluva Srinivasulu and Bhuma Akhila Priya on Tuesday. When he wanted to know whether there would be any further defections, Ms. Ahika Priya ruled out the possibility. In fact, many leaders were wiling to join the Telugu Desam, she said.

Nandyal tour

Mr. Naidu will tour Nandyal on June 21. He will lay the foundation stone for a housing scheme on the same day. He asked the party leaders to ensure that promises made during electioneering in 2014 were fulfilled.

The Chief Minister is said to have asked Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy to persuade Mr. Mohan Reddy.

The TDP is riddled with groupism as the Bhuma Nagi Reddy family and the Silpa brothers are at loggerheads in Kurnool district. The Silpa brothers vehemently opposed the re-entry of Nagi Reddy into the party, but their objections were overruled by the leadership.

Vying for seat

Both groups are vying for the Nandyal Assembly seat that fell vacant following the death of Nagi Reddy, father of Ms. Akhila Priya.

Mr. Silpa Mohan Reddy, who contested unsuccessfully against Nagi Reddy, is trying to get the ticket at any cost.

Ms. Akhila Priya, however, has come out with the argument that generally such a seat is offered to the family members.