Style is important for any creative person to excel, for it gives a distinct identity, and great artists make statements through their works, according to Siramdasu Venkata Rama Rao, world-renowned abstract painter, here on Monday.

This Gudivada-born octogenarian, who created most of his works in his 50 years of stay in the U.S. and Europe, is considered one of the best modern painters in the world.

“After learning the art in a traditional [Indian] way, I shifted to Western art and later invented a new style by introducing Asian inputs in my works.”

Mr. Rao is well known for striking a fine balance between eastern and western cultures in his painting.

“A creative person should use his imagination to create an artwork rather than using advanced technology as tools of work. Even now I take one copy of my original painting by lithography. Only one great lithograph is equal to an original painting. A great painting loses its relevance if more copies are printed.”

Many critics world over were astonished as he integrated coordination of mind-hand by mixing imagination with colour.

A brochure of a London Gallery brings out distinctiveness of Mr. Rao’s calibre as a painter with a difference. It says: “Paintings of Picasso, Miro, Dali, Braque, Jackson Pollock and other artists of the world contributed new styles in the 20th century. Outside Europe and U.S.A,

Mr. Rao is the only artist from India who was invited to showcase his works in this New Vision Centre Gallery.”

Mr. Rao, whose works impressed even the former President the late Abdul Kalam, says his works are being adorned at various museums such as the Museum of Modern Art (New York), Victoria and Albert Museum (London), Linx House of Foundation (Glasgow), University of Cincinnati and the University of London. “Most of my works are also meant for reference by the universities.”

Mr. Rao said he was not a common man’s painter for he did not paint for people. “There are two types of artists in the world. Some will keep public in mind while creating a work. Some like me will never keep people in mind for I will lose my thought process.”

He felt that creative work was intricate, and people should have some knowledge to understand and appreciate good work. “My works are to enlighten not to entertain. I am an experientialist.”

Mr. Rao likes oil painting and dislikes acrylic genre. “Most of the artists are using acrylic painting for it has many advantages. It dries quickly and in half an hour a painting can be completed and displayed. But I feel at home with oil painting.”

“Some artists wish to live after their death while others wish to live while alive. I belong to the first group,” Mr. Rao signs off.