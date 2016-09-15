A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four youth at Remala village in Krishna district.

The Hanuman Junction police registered a case on Wednesday.

The youth waylaid the girl in the fields and committed the offence while she was returning from her relative’s house 20 days ago. The victim, belonging to Scheduled Tribe caste, was a native of Veleru village of Bapulapadu mandal. The girl alleged that the four persons, who shot the incident in their mobile phones, threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone. The accused have been identified as Daniel, Sudhir, Kishore and Ramesh, all natives of Veleru village and are working in a coir unit. With the help of community elders, the victim lodged a complaint with Hanuman Junction police. She was sent to government hospital for examination, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) V. Srinivas, who is investigating the case.

Cases have been registered against the accused, said the DSP.