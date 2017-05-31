Minister makes surprise visit to PNBS

more-in

Surprise check by officials of the Department of Consumers Affairs and Food and Civil Supplies resulted in the booking of cases against nine shops at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Wednesday for selling commodities at prices exceeding the MRP.

It was immediately followed by a visit by Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, who said shop-keepers violating the MRP rules would be taken to task.

Accompanied by APSRTC Managing Director M. Malakondaiah, the Minister went around soft drink outlets, bakery shops and drinking water stalls and enquired about the prices and also quality.

Speaking to the media persons, Mr. Rao said a popular soft drink brand was found by the officials of Legal Metrology Department being sold at prices more than the MRP. He asserted that those violating the MRP rule and selling adulterated stuff would be dealt with sternly.