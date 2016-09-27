Guntur’s LVR & Sons Club and Reading Room on Monday organised a mega medical camp at local Reddy College in which over 300 people participated, according to club secretary K. Nageswara Rao.

The camp was inaugurated by Guntur Joint Collector M. Venkatesawara Rao, who felt sad that Andhra Pradesh was on top in diabetes and in blood pressure.

“Irrespective of age these ailments are striking people. Those who have crossed 30 years should undergo medical check once in six months,” he said.

Former MLA Rayapati Srinivas said doctors from Ramesh Hospitals carried out several tests and gave away medicines to the patients free of cost.