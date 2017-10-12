Medical officer suspended over viral fever deaths

Senior officials of medical and health department in front of the government hospital at Chinna Panduru village. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Suspension of a senior medical officer at Varadaiahpalem mandal, which registered as many as 13 casualties, mostly due to alleged dengue prevalence since September, created a flutter on Wednesday.

Top officials of the District Medical and Health Office, and AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad arrived at the Public Health Centre at Chinna Panduru village in the mandal, and after conducting preliminary inquiry had handed over the suspension order to Medical Officer M. Padmavati, as per orders of the District Collector.

The suspended Medical Officer claimed that when she had joined the 24x7 Chinna Panduru PHC on June 28, the hospital was facing acute staff crunch. Instead of four medical officers, there was only one (herself); not a single staff nurse in place of three positions; one ANM in place of five, and no clerical staff and an attender. She said that in the absence of a computer operator, supervisor and pharmacist, she had to don all the three additional roles.

The official further claimed that two out of 10 casualties did not fall under her jurisdiction, five casualties due to old age, asthma and HIV, and the remaining three deaths were due to viral fevers approaching the hospital at critical stage.

She said that thrice she had approached the superiors to overcome staff crunch in the PHC, which caters to about 30,000 population, visited by 120 patients daily on an average.

However, she admitted that viral fevers were rampant in the mandal since September 1. The Indian Medical Association team which visited Varadaiahpalem mandal a few days ago conducting emergency medical camps had attributed the cause of viral fevers in the region due to water stagnation and open wells.

Sanitation drive

Meanwhile, District Collector P.S. Pradyumna on Wednesday issued a circular to all field officials of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Works, Medical and Health department, Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries to undertake massive sanitation drive at all vulnerable villages, in view of the inclement weather due to incessant rains.