Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao reviewing the security arrangements in Vijayawada on Monday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Monday directed senior police officials to step up security in view of the CPI Maoists bandh call on November 3.

Protesting the killing of 30 naxalites at the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB), the Maoists have given a bandh call in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and three other States.

At a meeting held here on Monday, the DGP directed to increase security to prevent inconvenience to the common public. He spoke with the Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Inspectors- General of Police and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts and directed them to step up bandobust.

As the Telugu Desam party is launching ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ from Tuesday, Mr. Sambasiva Rao reviewed security arrangements with the district police officials and directed to increase security for all VIPs right from sarpanch to Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives.

DGs R.P. Thakur and D. Gautam Sawang, Additional DG A.B. Venkateswara Rao, IGs Harish Kumar Gupta, R.K. Meena, Amit Garg and other officers were present in the review meeting.