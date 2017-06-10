Many quarry owners in State violating norms

more-in

As many as 4,200 quarries are under operation in the State of which many violate the mines and safety norms, putting at risk lives of workers.

Six workers were crushed to death and one suffered injuries when boulders fell on them at a quarry at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on May 27.

The mine owners should obtain licence from the Mines and Geology Department.

They should comply with the rules laid down by the Director General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Explosives, Revenue and the Police departments.

The licence holders are extracting granite, gravel, road metal and limestone from the mines.

But many of them, who reportedly enjoy political clout, are not following the mines safety and labour laws and Acts and are evading seigniorage to the government.

Officials of the Mines and Geology and the Mines Safety Departments said many quarry owners, were still following the old chipping and scaling methods.

After the Phirangipuram tragedy, officials of various departments began conducting raids on quarries across the State.

225 cases pending

According to Labour Department (Central) officials, more than 225 cases are pending against quarry owners in Krishna and Guntur districts.

“There are about 660 in the two districts, and we inspected 80 of them. Many quarry owners are found to be violating rules. We registered cases under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Wages (Mines) Rules, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976,” said Labour Enforcement Officer L. Murali Krishna.

“Experts should regularly identify the fracture zones and loose material, if any, and clear the debris. The technical persons should identify the sliding chances, if any, before beginning the works, which is not being done,” said an officer.

No EC clearance

Speaking to The Hindu, Mines and Geology Joint Director (JD) Koteswara Raju said about 1,000 of the 4,200 quarries were major quarries in the State. But, only a few quarry owners obtained environmental clearance (EC) from the Ministry of Forest and Environment, which is a must from September this year.

“We will cancel licence to the Phirangipuram quarry if negligence on the part of the owner is established. We are waiting for the report from the Director of Mines Safety,” the JD said.