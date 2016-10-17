The Tax Payers’ Association on Sunday demanded that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation come up with a permanent solution for disposal of municipal solid waste (MSW) instead of making temporary arrangements.

Addressing the press, Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said that though the VMC started dumping garbage at Pathapadu it was not a permanent solution. “Earlier when the garbage was dumped at Pathapadu and Kolanukonda, locals resisted forcing officials to withdraw their plans. The same will repeat now after a few days. Keeping all this in mind, the government should adopt newer methods to dispose of the garbage,” he said.

Thousands of tonnes of garbage is generated every day by the 110 ULBs in the State and the government can make MSW fuel pellets on its own and market them to various industries, he said. The government needs to intervene to solve the problem of garbage disposal across the State.